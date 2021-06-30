Fort L.P. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. 1,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

