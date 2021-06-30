Fort L.P. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.75. 124,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,260. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

