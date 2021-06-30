Fort L.P. Buys 650 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,803. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.78.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

