Fort L.P. Acquires 201 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 401.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

ITW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.41. 10,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

