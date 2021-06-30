Fort L.P. Acquires 175 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.38 and a 12 month high of $639.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $561.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

