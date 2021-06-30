Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 291.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $35,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,423. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

