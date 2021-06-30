Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 379.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

