Fluity Price Hits $0.0643 on Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $19,847.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,626 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

