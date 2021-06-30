Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $137.24 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

