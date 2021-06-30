Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 5,187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. The stock had a trading volume of 85,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

