Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 278 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,978. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $187.91 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

