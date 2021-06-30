Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,881,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,589. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $115.45 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

