Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $74.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,148,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,981,000 after buying an additional 366,021 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 498,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 3,512,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87.

