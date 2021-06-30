Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,870. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.96. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

