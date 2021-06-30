Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $875.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,088. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $856.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

