Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 4.2%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $240.83 and last traded at $241.56. Approximately 4,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 547,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.15.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

