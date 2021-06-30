First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FIV opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

