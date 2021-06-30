First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FIV opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $9.53.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
