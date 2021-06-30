First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXD opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87.

