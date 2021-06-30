First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LDSF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 85,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,482. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 394,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter.

