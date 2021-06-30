First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000.

