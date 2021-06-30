First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

