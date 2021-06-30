First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,231 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands comprises about 3.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 1.19% of Turning Point Brands worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,656. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $853.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.