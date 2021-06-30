First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 2.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

