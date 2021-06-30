First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $694.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

