First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 340 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $349.14. The stock had a trading volume of 125,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The stock has a market cap of $989.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.47 and a 52-week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

