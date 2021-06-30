First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 140 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,827. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

