First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $759,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.06. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $247.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

