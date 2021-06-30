First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock traded down $19.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,377.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,063. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $779.90 and a 12 month high of $1,403.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,303.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

