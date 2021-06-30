First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 4,200 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 59,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,704. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

