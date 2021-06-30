First Manhattan Co. Purchases 1,869 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $56,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $410.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $414.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

