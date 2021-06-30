First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

SYK stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,409. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.