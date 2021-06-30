First Manhattan Co. Has $65.82 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,169 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Fortive worth $65,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 685,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,581,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,115. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

