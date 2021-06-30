First Manhattan Co. Has $33.37 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,955 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $33,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $54,394,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $17,299,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 497,751 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.