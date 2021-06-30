First Manhattan Co. Has $140.09 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.29% of Marriott International worth $140,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.11. 87,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,428. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -143.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

