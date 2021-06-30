First Manhattan Co. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $212,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

