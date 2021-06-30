First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

