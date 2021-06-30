FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 10,265.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,460 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

