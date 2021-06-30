Financial Contrast: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 Webster Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94% Webster Financial 23.21% 10.78% 1.01%

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.48 $42.04 million $2.52 13.43 Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.79 $220.62 million $2.78 19.42

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Dime Community Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of February 12, 2021, it operated 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

