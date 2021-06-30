Financial Contrast: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) versus Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Quidel 50.91% 92.33% 63.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quidel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Quidel 1 0 3 0 2.50

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Quidel has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Quidel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quidel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.73 -$211.90 million $0.29 74.62 Quidel $1.66 billion 3.38 $810.29 million $19.55 6.76

Quidel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Quidel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quidel beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, it offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, the company provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Virena, a wireless cellular data management and surveillance system The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

