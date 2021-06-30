Financial Analysis: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) vs. Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Porch Group and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Porch Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Datable Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 25.11 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -10.06 Datable Technology $1.47 million 6.31 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -3.02, indicating that its stock price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -94.63% -27.78% Datable Technology -129.81% N/A -144.17%

Summary

Porch Group beats Datable Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORMÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

