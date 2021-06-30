Financial Analysis: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.16 $152.32 million $1.31 18.37

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods 5.29% 20.32% 8.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00

Oatly Group presently has a consensus target price of 30.92, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

