FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

FDX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,247. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.12. FedEx has a 52-week low of $134.92 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

