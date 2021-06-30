FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FedEx in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.68 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX opened at $297.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $134.92 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.