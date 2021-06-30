Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $855,358 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $247.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.