Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.