Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.