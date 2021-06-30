Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.