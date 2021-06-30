Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

