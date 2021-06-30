Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.