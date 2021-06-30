Family Management Corp Takes $500,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 24,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,613. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

